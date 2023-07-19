Ballarat's One Humanity Shower Bus was showered with more than 1500 new hygiene products to hand to people in need.
This was all thanks to the efforts of one class at Phoenix P-12 Community College.
The year 11 personal development class started their community impact project in term two - to source hygiene items for a local charity.
Student Heidi Adriaans, 17, said while the project was hard to start, once it got off the ground, the class smashed their goal of 500 items.
"We reached out to lots of different places to get donated items or samples," she said.
The class also held a barbecue to raise money to purchase items.
The original goal was 500 items and the class managed to gather over 1700 including hair products, oral health items, menstrual products and even sometimes forgotten items like shaving cream.
Heidi said once they got the ball rolling, the project was a fun experience.
"I like helping people, and doing what I can to help others who might be less fortunate or unable to do it for themselves," she said.
Heidi said the shower bus was the obvious choice for their project.
Shower Bus volunteer co-ordinator Heather Baker said it was an "absolute honour" for the class to select the bus to be a part of their project.
"It's a huge help," she said.
"People are constantly coming to the bus wanting these things because even those who have a roof over their heads, there are so many who just can't afford it by the time they've paid they're rent and maybe a few groceries."
Next month is Homelessness Awareness Week, August 7-13 and One Humanity will have an open day for people to get supplies they may need.
Ms Baker said they are in need off mouthwash, shaving cream and hairbrushes.
"All those sorts of items are rarely donated," she said. "We're always looking for toothpaste."
Ms Baker said the 1700 donated items from the students will make a difference.
Service provider Uniting have reported an increase in people living rough and in need of supports. In the past financial year, Uniting in Ballarat services aided 1450 people, and reported over 200 people on their housing wait list.
In the last year, the Shower Bus helped approximately 1000 people which was an increase in the previous year.
The Shower Bus offers a safe place for people to have a shower, get hygiene products and warm clothes but also a place to socialise. The bus is waiting for a permit to be approved by City of Ballarat council for a stop location on Doveton Street.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
