New safety measures are coming to the site of a fatal two-car crash in Bunkers Hill.
From next week, the City of Ballarat will install rumble strips and signs on the intersection of Greenhalghs and Finchs roads, weather permitting.
The council says the precautions will be an "interim safety measure" as they work to secure funding for a permanent roundabout to be installed at the site.
Rumble strips will be installed in large blocks from a distance of 190m on both approaches to Greenhalghs Road, "Stop" signs will replace "Give Way" signs and warning signs will be installed along both sides of Finchs Road.
City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said while only an interim measure, the rumble strips and new signs will alert drivers to the intersection.
"The rumble strips and stop signs will help to improve driver awareness and safety at the intersection, while we await the outcome of the Black Spot Funding submission," she said.
Traffic management will be in place during the safety improvement works, including reduced speed limits.
The intersection was the site of a fatal crash on June 27, 2022, resulting in one woman's death, and a primary-school aged girl getting airlifted to the hospital.
In June, a 34-year-old woman appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to plead not guilty to charges of driving dangerously in a manner causing death.
