A "notorious" Ballarat thief has faced court after she allegedly stabbed a BWS worker with a pen and stole numerous items while on bail.
Jessica Strebs, 29, applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court while facing charges including assault and theft.
According to a police summary, Strebs allegedly entered BWS Wendouree on May 24, 2023, where after being identified for previous offences, she allegedly spat on a staff member and stabbed him with a pen, leaving a small red mark near his ribs.
On June 26, 2023, Strebs allegedly entered Sebastopol Woolworths, where workers described her as a "notorious" thief, and allegedly stole multiple packs of meat and Bonds products worth about $449.
Strebs allegedly returned to the same store on June 29, 2023, where she filled a bag with multiple cans of deodorant and makeup worth about $350.
When a staff member asked if they could check her bag, Strebs allegedly became aggressive and left the store without paying.
The 29-year-old also allegedly stole cold meat, makeup products and drinks worth $742 from Woolworths on July 1, 2023.
Strebs was arrested by police on July 20, 2023, after which she was transferred to Ballarat Base Hospital for treatment.
The police prosecutor said Strebs had been allegedly charged with a total of 107 counts of theft in her life, as well as allegedly committing 32 offences while on bail.
Defence counsel for Strebs said while the court would be understandably concernred about her criminal record, there were factors they should take into account including the fact she suffers from complex trauma, has support from her family and stable accommodation.
They said the assault was a minor example of the offence and Strebs was "not typically behaving in a fashion that's dangerous to the rest of society".
Magistrate Daniel Muling said he took Strebs' tragic personal circumstances into account, which included a history of trauma and periods of homelessness.
But, he said Strebs had shown a "complete disregard" for court orders, as she had allegedly contravened six community corrections orders and one suspended sentence.
"Your prior history does you a complete disservice," he said.
"There are no conditions of bail that would stop you from offending in this way."
Strebs was denied bail and was remanded to custody until August 3 for mention.
