Court

Jessica Strebs denied bail in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

By Bryan Hoadley
July 24 2023 - 5:00am
A "notorious" Ballarat thief has faced court after she allegedly stabbed a BWS worker with a pen and stole numerous items while on bail.

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

