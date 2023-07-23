The Courier
Grampians Health anticipates COVID-19 test reduces triage times

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
July 24 2023 - 5:30am
A new COVID-19 testing system will be used in the emergency department at Grampians Health Ballarat in an effort to streamline operations and reduce pressure on the department.

