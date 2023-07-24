The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Stewart McSweyn set for Paris Olympics after running qualifying time

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 25 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Ballarat middle-distance runner Stewart McSweyn is off to the Paris Olympics in 2024 after running an A qualifying time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.