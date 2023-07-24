Former Ballarat middle-distance runner Stewart McSweyn is off to the Paris Olympics in 2024 after running an A qualifying time.
It's been a tough road back for McSweyn, a former Ballarat Clarendon College student, who has battled back from illness over the past two years in part due to COVID.
But at the weekend's Diamond League event in London, McSweyn produced a seasons-best performance with a sixth placing in a star-studded 1500m event.
McSweyn found himself as the pacemaker in the final lap after American Erik Sowinski had taken it out early, but dropped out on the final laps.
McSweyn led the field at the bell, but was swamped on the line, finishing sixth in a time of 3 minutes 31.42 seconds, a Paris Olympic qualifying standard.
The race was won by American Yarad Nuguse in a time of 3.30.44. Less than two seconds separated the top 14 in the 16-man field. Fellow Australian Adam Spencer ran a personal best of 3.31.81 in finishing 12th.
IN THE NEWS
McSweyn has plenty of opportunities to continue his strong form in coming months with four more Diamond League events scheduled this season before the Australian summer gets underway.
The next Diamond League event is scheduled for Zurich on August 31.
