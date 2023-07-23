More spaces in Ballarat are awaiting artists to create a vibrant city streetscape.
Ballarat Evolve works with landlords and real estate agents to find empty building artists can use as their studio.
Chairman Matt Hustwaite said they are looking for more artist applications, of any medium, who are looking to take "their practice to the next level".
"Empty spaces suddenly become active and vibrant," Mr Hustwaite said.
"Which is great for our town."
He said the organisation was a "very broad church" and in the past have helped artists from a variety of disciplines, including painting, sculpting or even music.
"It's really open to any kind of artist who feels they need a bit of an opportunity to develop their practice and just need the space to do it," Mr Hustwaite said.
In particular they are looking for artists who have a plan to develop or grow their practice.
Holly Would is one Ballarat's creatives who has worked with Ballarat Evolve.
She was in her own space in the Bridge Mall during the second half of 2020.
Art is for sharing, it creates connections with other human beings.- Artist Holly Would
During 2022 Ms Would along with co-founders Toni Louise, Brittany Wallmeyer and Maggie Schirmer came together to create the Femxle Experience Art Rebellion.
Also located in the Bridge Mall, the space aims to encourage collaboration on art projects.
It is a safe space for creation and also functions as an art gallery.
Ms Would said it was important for artists in Ballarat to be visible to the community. "Otherwise, people just don't know that we exist," she said.
"Art is for sharing, it creates connections with other human beings."
During lockdowns, Ms Would taught herself to crochet and was "yarn bombing" her neighbourhood with her creations.
"People were desperate for it, they went out looking for them and I even had people requesting projects, it was really sweet," she said.
"Then things went back to the new normal and then people sort of forget again and this stuff sits in our homes."
Ms Would said sometimes people can forget you can connection with visual arts just as much as listening to a song or watching a film.
The space Ms Would and her co-founders have created is intended to welcome people from all different walks of life to create.
Ms Would said she was enjoying seeing people using the space and being able to learn from the different artists.
IN THE NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.