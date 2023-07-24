The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Court for speeding Western Freeway driver

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 24 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A driver will face court after he was allegedly clocked at 40kmh over the speed limit on the Western Freeway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.