A driver will face court after he was allegedly clocked at 40kmh over the speed limit on the Western Freeway.
Moorabool Highway Patrol intercepted the Holden station wagon around 5pm Sunday in Bacchus Marsh, where it was allegedly travelling at 150kmh in a 110 zone.
Police followed the car for at least 20km after reports the car was allegedly tailgating and weaving through traffic at high speed.
Moorabool police have impounded the car.
A 32-year-old man from Fraser Rise (Melton) will be summonsed to appear at the Bacchus Marsh Magistrates Court at a later date.
"Again, given the road conditions, potholes and weather, any sort of speeding is just not on," Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Kelso said.
"At this time of year it can get icy cold and sometimes black ice can become a factor - as well as the state of the surface itself - this compounds the situation to make the road even more dangerous."
The incident follows Operation Frosty on Friday - which focused on roads in the Daylesford region.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
