The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

AusCycling's Road Nationals will return in 2024, but likely to move on afterwards

Greg Gliddon
Alison Foletta
By Greg Gliddon, and Alison Foletta
July 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The loss of the RoadNats Cycling Championships in Ballarat after next January's event could cost the city up to $4 million per year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.