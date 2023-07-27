The loss of the RoadNats Cycling Championships in Ballarat after next January's event could cost the city up to $4 million per year.
AusCycling has announced Ballarat as the host of the Road Nationals for the 18th consecutive year from January 4-7, however unlike previous arrangements, only a one-year deal has been signed, with the likelihood the event will be offered to other cities from 2025.
AusCycling chief Marne Fechner said in a statement the event will be "rotated" to other cities from 2025.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, while thrilled that the city and Buninyong would remain as host for next year's event, said there was disappointment that Ballarat was unlikely to continue as host on a yearly basis.
The news comes just eight days after the loss of the 2026 Commonwealth Games and is a second blow to Ballarat's tourism and sporting events future.
"We'll always be interested in the RoadNats," Cr Hudson said.
"We've got a really model and AusCycling has agreed with that and has identified Ballarat doesn't need to tweak much around our events.
"It is the model AusCycling are looking at, taking (the) RoadNats Championships around the country, testing different courses."
Cr Hudson said it was a chance for other regions to show off, and noted the Ballarat track was "extremely difficult for sprinters".
"It brings more opportunity for other riders to have a fair and reasonable attempt at winning the national title."
Cr Hudson said the council would be happy to have the championships return but understood the decision.
"When it's our turn again, we'd certainly be willing to discuss the arrangement with AusCycling and the state government because we've hosted it so well for 18 years," he said.
"It will always hold a place in Ballarat but we completely understand the position of the RoadNats board and AusCycling."
The RoadNats event brought an estimated $4 million to Ballarat. Council's input for the 2024 event in January is $660,000.
Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club president Tim Canny said in terms of competitors, it was the right decision to give other courses and riders opportunities to compete.
However, Mr Canny did note he wished Ballarat had more legacy infrastructure after holding the event for so many years.
"We're a little disappointed there's nothing left behind," he said.
"If you hold an event like this anywhere in the world, there is something left behind. There's nothing really left behind from having RoadNats all these years.
"Council hasn't got the value out of the year over so many years and so much investment."
Sturt Street annually comes alive in Summer for the Criterium championships.
The RoadNats has expanded over the years in its unofficial home of Ballarat, including junior and para-cycling introduced in 2018.
Mr Canny is also a figure in the Ballarat tourism and hospitality industry as owner of Sovereign Park Motor Inn. He said Ballarat had a proven history of being able to host major events.
"It will leave a bit of a hole in January," he said. "Let's replace it with something even better and even more financially beneficial for the city."
Given that gap, Cr Hudson said the council would look to find ways to bring a major event to Ballarat in summer.
"It's always disappointing but we have already diligently been looking at some other events for that time of year," he said.
"We've not just sat on our hands and were in negotiations at the moment.
"Missing out on on one means there's more opportunity for something else and something new to come in and brings people to Ballarat."
In a statement, AusCycling chief executive Marne Fechner thanked the City of Ballarat, Federation University and the state government for their continued support over a number of year.
"AusCycling is looking forward to the continued support of the City of Ballarat, Federation University and the Victorian Government to deliver this premier cycling event, which will showcase the very best of Australian cycling once again in Ballarat next year," she said.
"Australian cycling continues to go from strength to strength, with a growing list of Aussie riders joining WorldTour and Women's World Tour teams.
"We look forward to seeing these stars of Australian cycling back on home soil in January on the roads of Ballarat and surrounds."
Federation University has confirmed it will retain its major sponsorship agreement, which means it will sponsor both the Road Nationals and the inaugural Ballarat Marathon next year.
"This is the seventh year that we've supported this prestigious event that brings Australia's best cyclists to Ballarat and surrounding areas and which creates a real buzz in our community," vice chancellor Duncan Bentley said.
"Federation is recognised as one of the top 100 universities globally in the Sports Science discipline, and through our collaboration with AusCycling, our aim is to share our world-class expertise with athletes, teams, and the wider community during the staging of the event."
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
