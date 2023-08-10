BFNL 2023: Lockyer one of five game-changing Burra inclusions

Sebastopol has named Tony Lockyer in its round 16 side for his first game since round nine.
The Burra fan favourite was hospitalised after a brutal knock in the first quarter against Redan and has not featured since.
TEAM TALK: See all BFNL and CHFL selected teams
Lockyer is one of five game-changing additions to Sebastopol's line-up for the East Point clash.
Bailey Medwell, James Keeble, Chase Dummett and Samuel Hill have been named for Saturday.
It will be Keeble and Medwell's first games since round 12, while Dummett returns from a hamstring injury for his first match since round 11.
The Burra will be without Liam Stow (suspension), Jay Dahlhaus (hand) and Riley O'Keefe (soreness).
O'Keefe will return for the round 17 match-up with Ballarat, while Dahlhaus is eyeing a return by finals.
NORTH BALLARAT welcomes back two of its most important players in Jamie Quick and Jack Riding for Saturday's blockbuster meeting with Sunbury.
Quick returns from a concussion sustained against Sebastopol in round 14 while Riding lined up for Werribee and was a late out for the Roosters' loss to Darley.
SUNBURY loses Leigh Brennan and Patrick Scanlon, who was the Lions' best against Melton, ahead of the Mars Stadium match-up.
The Lions will be bolstered by the return of James Cree, Jacob Bygate and Jack Newitt while Joel Muir and Corey Mobilio will return from injury through the reserves.
REDAN has access to Will Madden for Saturday's Ballarat match-up as well as Greater Western Victoria Rebels products in Khy Jess and Harry Lawson.
LAKE WENDOUREE captain Joel O'Connell returns alongside brother Lachlan for their first game since round 10 after returning from overseas.
Ben Hayes is also available for selection having recovered from a calf injury while Cody Helyar will return after suffering a concussion against Darley.
DARLEY will rest Shane Page and Matt Denham against Melton South with senior coach Dan Jordan noting the pair will return in round 17.
It will be Darren Leonard's 250th club match for the Devils.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.