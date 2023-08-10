The Courier
BFNL 2023: Lockyer one of five game-changing Burra inclusions

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 10 2023 - 9:03pm, first published 8:50pm
Tony Lockyer has been named for Sebastopol on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford
Sebastopol has named Tony Lockyer in its round 16 side for his first game since round nine.

