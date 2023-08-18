Plans are in motion for the development of 29,000 new houses within the city over the next 18 years to help keep up with an increase in population.
The City of Ballarat has released a draft strategy for councillors to discuss at the next council meeting, to be held on Wednesday, August 23.
The draft Ballarat Housing Strategy and Neighbourhood Character Study relates to the residential development of Ballarat to 2041, with the council predicting the municipality will have 55,000 new residents by then.
To meet this deadline, more than 1400 houses would need to be built per year.
At the meeting, the council will need to approve the draft housing strategy for a community consultation process which will run in September and October.
Half of the 29,000 new homes would be designated for infill and the other half for developing suburbs.
The draft housing strategy covers areas identified to build the houses including a new growth area with capacity for around 7000 homes which has already been approved north of the Western Highway, near Mt Rowan and Miners Rest.
"Based on the accessibility analysis and Neighbourhood Character Study, Ballarat has identified sufficient land to accommodate an additional 34,000 dwellings," the strategy read.
"Areas of Sebastopol, Wendouree, Alfredton, Ballarat East, and Ballarat Central are considered to have the most capacity for change."
The strategy also recognises the importance of heritage to residents but also the need for housing.
"This will be protected while also while also making sure there are enough homes for the growing community," the document said.
The strategy also covered the need for affordable housing and the prospective housing across Ballarat's municipality and the need for diverse housing so there are more cost effective homes.
The strategy would put limits on subdivisions and require smaller dwellings on multi-lot residential developments.
The final document will include community feedback.
"This draft Housing Strategy is evidence-based. The Final Housing Strategy will also need to be an expression of community expectations with respect to housing development in the municipality," the document said.
The ongoing housing crisis has seen a shortage of supply as demand increases. Rental averages in Ballarat have reach the $400 mark per week.
Regional Development Victoria expects the Ballarat LGA to grow its population by 1.7 per cent every year until 2036.
The council predicts an average annual growth rate of 2.1 per cent to 2041.
The development boom in Ballarat has seen growth in Miners Rest, Lucas, Winter Valley and more in the past 10 years.
The council also have their Ballarat West Growth Area precinct plans to implement 18,000 houses in Ballarat's west.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.