Victoria to pay $380m to Commonwealth Games for cancelled event

By Duncan Murray
Updated August 19 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:39am
The Victorian government has agreed to pay Commonwealth Games bodies $380 million in compensation after cancelling the 2026 event.

