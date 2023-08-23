Between football, cricket, school and "homework on the train", Sara Kennedy doesn't have a lot of time to think about her future.
Which is why the 16-year-old is determined to wait to make a call on what sport she will eventually adopt, preferring to enjoy running around with her friends for as long as she can.
Kennedy, from the Ballarat Swans, was a two-vote winner of the Ballarat Football Netball League Women's Under-19 vote count, which was presented on Tuesday night.
A Victoria Country under-19 cricket representative at just 14 and now a football league best-and-fairest, Kennedy is well aware she has a lot on her plate. As a side note, she also polled 18 votes in the under-16 count held on the same night.
Kennedy said it was her support network that gave her the confidence to achieve what she had in sport.
"I've got such a great network around me," she said. "I have amazing people around me that do everything they can to help me, I couldn't be more grateful.
She said she was in no rush to pick which sport she would eventually follow.
"The decision will be made when the decision is made," she said. "There will come a point where I know the decision will be an easy one for me, I'm not sure when that will come.
"It might happen next season, it might be the season after. Right now, it's not a focus for me."
She said winning the best and fairest was a proud moment for her, but her goals this year are firmly on team success.
The Swans won their qualifying final against Redan at the weekend by eight points and will this weekend play North Ballarat in the second-semi final for the first position in the grand final.
"It's a nice trophy isn't it?" she said. "It's an awesome achievement, but for me it's a reflection on our team more than anything else.
"We're still in the finals race, hopefully we can win another two more games and we can get an even better trophy in the next few weeks."
