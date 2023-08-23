Firefighters in the Ballarat region have welcomed a "game changing" boost to resources ahead of what is expected to be their busiest season in years.
Seven new heavy tankers and one ultra heavy tanker were officially delivered to CFA District 15 this week, just in time to help tackle an anticipated early start to the fire season and higher numbers of grass fires compared to previous years.
The ultra heavy tanker is one of 29 being rolled out across the state as part of a $12.8 million government initiative.
Based at Ballarat City, it is capable of carrying 10,000 litres of water - making it ideally suited to quickly suppressing fires in rural and remote areas with a lot of open grassland.
The heavy tankers delivered to CFA brigades at Ballan, Buninyong-Mount Helen, Creswick, Daylesford, Miners Rest, Napoleon-Enfield and Wendouree are part of a $3.2 million state government investment.
They can carry 4000 litres of water, and feature enhanced ergonomics and safety mechanisms such as burn over protection.
Victorian Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes unveiled the new fleet on Wednesday, stressing the importance of preparing for a "high risk" fire season, including ensuring volunteers have the equipment they need and communities "know what [they] need to be doing in the event of a fire".
The Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council predicts a drier and warmer spring, with a high chance of an early start to the fire season in the central, western and northern parts of the state.
Drier than average conditions are expected to continue following below average rainfall across much of the state during winter, and grass growth is expected to be higher than usual following three years of wet La Nina conditions.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said for the west this grass growth, combined with farms' harvest activities would likely lead to greater instances of grass fires, which could be "just as deadly as a the big bushfires that you see on the television".
"It doesn't take long for a couple of days of warm weather and some wind for those fine fuels particularly to become susceptible to fire," he said.
"[Grass fires] move so incredibly fast that you cannot outrun them so you need to be able to know what you're going to do in the event of a fire and take action if it does happen," he said.
Mr Heffernan and local brigade captains were confident the new equipment would help crews operate more safely and efficiently, but said the wider community also had a responsibility to help decrease the risks.
"If you are in rural or regional Victoria, you need to be thinking about preparing for this summer and particularly a grass fire summer - so slashing, mowing down that long grass, making sure you've cleaned up around your property, cleaned you gutters.
"Now is the time to start thinking about getting that bushfire survival plan out, blowing the dust off, having a conversation with the family.
"The preparations you make today, will certainly make the difference to your family's survivability and your property's survivability as we move into the warmer months."
