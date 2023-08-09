This library is about to add some rich dirt for learning and sharing seeds for thought.
Sebastopol Library is collaborating with Food is Free to cultivate a youth-led community garden and seeds library in a bid to help feed the neighbourhood.
In a different twist to other community gardens in the Borough, the Food is Free team led by founder Lou Ridsdale will mentor young people to lead the program. Youth leaders will guide the set-up, the projects and delivery of gardening and self-sufficiency workshops.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, who is also a Ballarat police officer, said he continues to see the benefits of young people learning to cook and grow their own produce.
Cr Hudson said this program was a real chance to inspire new generations of potential chefs and confident home cooks.
"For some kids, fast food meals might be what they're mostly exposed to but in the garden they might see how they can save money and eat more nutritious meals," Cr Hudson said.
"...In my police role I've had the opportunity to cook with kids in different gardening programs and it's great when you see the kids roll their sleeves up, get in the kitchen and enjoy dishes and sharing together.
"A community garden is a great way to open it up as widely as possible. I love the mentor element of this program of pairing adults with young kids in a partnered model."
This garden program is being established after the growth of a Sebastopol Community Garden planted in a partnership between City of Ballarat, Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre and Phoenix P-12 Community College on the school grounds.
Sebastopol Men's Shed also has a shared garden.
Plans for the library garden are to help youth develop an edible garden, a composting system and a seeds library.
Once underway, the library will become a place for gardening workshops and activities.
IN OTHER NEWS
Cr Hudson said it was a great fit for Sebastopol Library, which had a rage of community workshop program including its libraries after-dark sessions.
"This further demonstrates a library is more things to more people than just books and reading. The library is a centre in the community for people to come and socialise and learn things," Cr Hudson said. "...The team at Sebastopol Library is a really creative bunch."
Sebastopol Library and Food is Free will host an information session for youth aged 15 to 18 years old who are interested in becoming a volunteer youth facilitator for the garden program.
Youth facilitators have the chance to learn how to develop gardening workshops for their peers, create gardens in small spaces and gain essential gardening skills.
The information session is at Sebastopol Library on Thursday, August 10, at 6pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.