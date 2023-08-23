The Courier
Ballarat's Kathryn Mitchell in javelin final at world championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 24 2023 - 10:31am, first published 9:00am
Kathryn Michell throws at the World Championships in Budapest overnight. Picture by Getty Images
ONE throw was all Ballarat's Kathryn Mitchell needed to make her way into the World Championships javelin final after a stunning performance at the Budapest titles on Wednesday night, Australian time.

