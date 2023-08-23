ONE throw was all Ballarat's Kathryn Mitchell needed to make her way into the World Championships javelin final after a stunning performance at the Budapest titles on Wednesday night, Australian time.
The 41-year-old threw one of her best throws in years on her first attempt, hitting 62.20m to record an automatic qualifier.
The national record holder, three time Olympic finalist, now five-time World Championship competitive and Commonwealth Games gold medalist is throwing in some of the best form of her career.
She said, just six weeks ago, she thought about tossing in the season - and possibly even her career - after a difficult time since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
But she said this result signified her comeback to full health - both physical and mental - who six weeks ago was considering retirement.
"This year has really tested me but I've been fighting along in the background," she said.
"After Tokyo, my mum passed away so last year I tried to find motivation, tried to enjoy it but it's been really hard.
"Six weeks ago I was going to pull the pin. I couldn't get healthy, I was just struggling and by the time I got well enough to train I had a three-week window to qualify.
"I had pretty much stopped thinking about the world championships and thought I should start preparing for next year."
Mitchell is one of three Australians who made it through to the javelin final which will be held on Saturday morning Australian time.
Tokyo Olympic finalist Mackenzie Little threw a clutch 63.45m on her final throw to catapult her way through the rankings and to the final in second place overall.
While eventually happy with the result, she admitted the difficulty she faced and pressure on the last throw to perform was not the morning she had anticipated.
"I would say it didn't go all quite to plan," she said. "I think for those people who look up those results and see three Australians in the final, they will think that it was just textbook qualifying rounds for us, but I am proud of myself that I could put it together in the final round and throw like I know that I can," she said.
Reigning world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber had plenty of nerves throughout, having to wait untl the final throws were taken having not made an automatic qualification.
The Olympic bronze medalist served up a 59.66m effort for eighth place in qualification Group A, before clinching the 12th and final spot overall once the second group had competed. Barber snuck into the final by just 7cm.
