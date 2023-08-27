The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Committee for Ballarat's community consultative panel starts work

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 27 2023 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN MANY ways they are the provocateurs for the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.