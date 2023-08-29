The Courier
Customers asked to collect their 'homes' from Bond Homes

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 30 2023 - 4:30am
Customers of a collapsed Ballarat company that made transportable houses have been told to collect their plans and unfinished structures as soon as possible.

