The Arch of Victory will form an important landmark for the city's biggest charity run, which is warming up to return to Ballarat streets in November.
Run for a Cause is changing course with a new event village based at Lucas Town Centre to add to the festive cheer in the lead-up to Christmas.
The Ballarat Foundation will officially launch and open entries to Run for a Cause on September 1, allowing the community 11 weeks to get training to help people in need across the region.
Run will again be a key driver for the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
Funds raised from the event helped to boost the work of partner charities Uniting Ballarat, the Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul and Anglicare in supporting people most in need for the festive season.
Popular radio personality and fun runner Jules Zass said the event was great motivation to run or walk.
Ms Zass is Run ambassador but has also long been involved in championing Ballarat Christmas Appeal in her role with PowerFM.
"There is a need, more than ever, with more than 5000 families in Ballarat needing support," Ms Zass said.
"These efforts mean they can have a magical Christmas like everyone else."
This comes months out from the city's first Ballarat Marathon running carnival, which will feature a mix of elite and recreational runners.
Run for a Cause will feature a 12-kilometre event, a 6km run and walk and a kids' dash.
The course will take in Lucas' green spaces, Sturt Street and through the Arch of Victory.
Ms Zass encouraged everyone to get involved for a fun day out.
"I love a fun run, especially in Ballarat. I love the vibe and I love the community feel," Ms Zass said.
"Running through the arch is going to be special and I love to be able to run on streets where we cannot normally run.
"...I hope everyone can throw themselves into the atmosphere. Everyone has the same reason out there running - to help other."
Early registrations will go into the draw to win tickets to The Ballarat Foundation's inaugural Celebration of Giving Lunch featuring Cathy Freeman on October 26.
Register at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
