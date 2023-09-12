WORKS to create a rest space for hard-working assistance dogs are shaping up in a central Ballarat picnic area.
The new shelter and fenced in area is a dog pod near outdoor dining tables alongside the Central Square car park, off Doveton Street, in a bid to allow people and their service dogs to spend more time in the city.
Sheltered seats are near partially-fenced grass areas for dogs to rest with shelter, water fountains and bins nearby.
This project is jointly funded between the City of Ballarat and Regional Development Victoria. The need for a publicly available service dog relief area has been highlighted by the city's disability advisory committee for the past two years.
Sheltered picnic tables were installed in parklets, such as the Central Square space, across the city in September 2022 through the state government's COVID-safe outdoor activation fund.
Dining pods were placed in central areas council had deemed as under-used.
Dog pods are also set to feature art installations by New Year. Collaborative designs will respond to the theme Inclusive Ballarat.
Art installations in the area are designed to be temporary for two years.
