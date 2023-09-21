Well-loved teacher and footballer James "Peach" Petrie was a big advocate on sport for mental health from a community and fitness.
This helped spark the inspiration behind a new community fun run challenge led by a close group of friends in Mr Petrie's honour to raise support for grassroots mental health programs.
Peach's Run will launch from St Patrick's Point, at Lake Wendouree, on November 11.
Participants are invited to run a single lap or create a team to tally up a combined 33 laps with money raised to go to the James Petrie Fund, via The Ballarat Foundation.
A family activity and events hub will be based at the point.
The event comes almost two years after Mr Petrie died by suicide.
Mr Petrie's friends Beau Adams and Nick Lawrance said 33 was a significant number for "Peach", who proudly wore the number 33 for Waubra Football Club and was 33 years old when he died.
Mr Adams and Mr Lawrance said being a teacher, and being from a family of teachers, Mr Petrie had been passionate about supporting young people in need and this was an area they hoped his legacy could continue.
Emma Petrie said the event was a great fit for what her brother championed.
Mr Petrie, a physical education teaching specialist, loved to keep fit and was always involved with pre-season fitness camps for football and netball teams. He was also involved in soccer.
"James was well known for being a lover of a physical challenge and that's why we believe that this one is a great fit in order to honor him," Ms Petrie said.
"He had a lot of involvement in secondary schools with youth engagement and a taking on the Kokoda Trail Trek to be one of that to happen at Ballarat High School.
"He was also involved in a lot of boarding houses in Ballarat, both at St Pat's College and [Ballarat] Grammar School as well.
"... He was big into using fitness as a way to socialise and for good mental health."
Mr Petrie's VCAL students at Ballarat High School have rallied to raised money the past two years for Walking off the War Within, a Ballarat-based charity to support defence and emergency services personnel and their families in awareness for anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.
He had been bringing Walking Off the War Within leaders John Shanahan and Josh Martin into the school to speak with students for four years.
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said the James Petrie Fund, created with support of family and friends, was an opportunity to positively respond to mental health issues in the Ballarat community.
In late 2022, the foundation's Vital Signs report revealed the rate of mental ill-health among Ballarat people aged 25-34 years old was 69 per cent higher than the national average.
"So we're particularly grateful for the support of James's family of his friends, but also of the Ballarat community in getting behind these funds," Mr Eales said.
"All of the proceeds donated to the James Petrie Fund will be used to support responses to mental health issues and to help with youth engagement in the Ballarat region.
"And that we believe is an incredibly positive way of creating a great legacy in James' name."
For more details about the James Petrie Fund, visit ballaratfoundation.org.au/campaign/16/james-petrie.
To get involved in Peach's Run on November 11, visit: peachsrun.com.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
