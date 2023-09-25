Hard work is paying off for live music leaders in Ballarat ahead of an important celebration.
Volta has been nominated as one of Music Victoria's the top regional venues.
The live music venue might have had a rocky start to their operations, opening the doors at the start of 2020, but booking manager Lachy Anderson said they have tried to remain positive.
Mr Anderson said it was "validating" to be acknowledged for their work in the industry.
He said it made the team feel like they "were on the right path".
"All you want to do is keep putting on really good shows and supporting the local arts and live music scene," Mr Anderson said.
"To be recognised by Music Victoria and your peers and to be nominated as one of the best live music venues in the state, it's a pretty special feeling."
Mr Anderson said 2023 was already shaping to be a strong year, with a consistent run of shows at Volta going well all year round.
He said the nomination was an additional bonus and a " really nice feeling".
Live music is Mr Anderson's passion.
"Often I just take a step back and look around the room and to see how people are reacting to that moment," he said.
"To play a small part in bringing huge touring acts to a small regional town is a pretty special feeling."
Music Victoria chief executive Simone Schinkel said the Music Victoria awards were an important time to celebrate what can be a challenging career.
"Often people are going against parental advice," Ms Schinkel said.
She said it was important to celebrate what artists do "not as a hobby but as a career pursuit".
Ms Schinkel said they are working on building a better understanding of audience behaviours and how they have changed, following on from the music census earlier this year.
"There's cost of living pressures, but ultimately people will come out ... it's also one of the cheaper forms of entertainment," she said.
"We're very aware that there's a generation that probably turned 18 in a pandemic and are yet to have those life affirming live music moments."
Ms Schinkel said drinking behaviours and a bigger focus on "living hyper locally" are also considerations the industry is adapting to.
The Palais in Hepburn is also up for the Best Regional Venue or Presenter (Over 50 gigs) award.
This accolade is voted on by the public, voting is open until October 13.
