The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Live music industry still juggling insurance hikes

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outside one of Ballarat's live music venues, Volta. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Outside one of Ballarat's live music venues, Volta. Picture by Adam Trafford.

It has been just over a year since music venues left capacity restrictions behind them, but industry leaders say recovery is still ongoing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.