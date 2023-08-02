The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Henry Wagons performs in regional music venue Volta

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated August 2 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Doing his part to keep Ballarat live music venues alive, country singer Henry Wagon is back in town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.