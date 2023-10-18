The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Uncertainty over 2024 Ballarat Show venue as works begin on new site

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 19 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The coming months will see a flurry of activity in and around the new Ballarat showgrounds site with roadworks to improve safety and access to the Mount Rowan site and the base of a large new pavilion prepared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.