Ballarat's most notorious clock, which has stared up Sturt Street unmoving for years, has been removed.
The clock at Norwich Plaza was not on the wall on Tuesday morning, with The Courier spotting an uncharacteristically bare wall, and workers taking down cladding on the west-facing wall.
The removal is part of a massive Norwich Plaza upgrade, after new owners took over the building in July.
Plans seen by The Courier show white walls, replacing the vintage mustard yellow cladding.
Current tenants have been given until the end of the year to move out, ahead of major internal construction.
The clock has not moved from 4.44 for several years, though it's never been totally clear when time first stood still.
The Norwich Plaza upgrade is separate to the City of Ballarat's massive Bridge Mall redevelopment, with a new west-to-east road currently under construction.
Grenville Street will remain blocked southwards from Curtis Street as part of the new design.
IN THE NEWS
- with NIEVE WALTON
