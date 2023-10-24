The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat's Norwich Plaza clock removed

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 24 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat's most notorious clock, which has stared up Sturt Street unmoving for years, has been removed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.