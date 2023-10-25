Ballarat's rubbish collection is set for a shake-up after a statistics-heavy council debate.
The recommendation that passed was that in 12 months, landfill waste collection would become fortnightly, a food and organics bin will be introduced, collected weekly, with recycling remaining a fortnightly collection and eventually a new glass bin to be collected monthly.
City of Ballarat councillors were split over their support for the changes to waste collection but it was carried thanks to a casting vote from the mayor.
Mayor Des Hudson said the response from the community on waste collection was the highest he had seen in 22 years serving in local government.
A sticking point for councillors was moving waste to a fortnightly collection and the impact it would have on households.
Speaking for this change was Cr Hudson, Belinda Coates, Samantha McIntosh and Peter Eddy.
Cr Hudson said it was about making behaviour changes in how the community diverts their waste.
Cr Hudson said the amount of waste going to the Smythesdale facility wasn't sustainable.
"Smythesdale is not an infinite hole in the ground," he said.
"We will struggle to get another landfill for future use."
Cr Hudson said Ballarat could see a future where ratepayers are paying for their rubbish to be trucked out to Melbourne.
He said this way of changing how Ballarat divert their waste would save money in the long term.
Cr Coates said people in Ballarat were "desperate to do better."
She said more than 40 per cent of peoples waste could be used for the organics bin and people would transition to the new bin system.
Against was Cr Amy Johnson, Ben Taylor, Mark Harris and Tracey Hargreaves.
They argued the fortnightly waste collection would impact people outside single or duo households.
Cr Harris said the survey stated 60 per cent of people wanted weekly waste collection.
"It's not the right proposal, or the right time," he said.
"It's not what our community are actually asking."
Concerns were raised on how people might access a second waste bin, which would only be available to larger households, or people with medical waste which would be subject to approval, as well as a $120 annual cost.
Cr Hudson wrapped the debate, saying this was not a "stick" approach nor "heavy handed."
"We are trying to encourage behaviour change for a better outcome for our community," he said.
"A failure to act is a failure to show leadership."
When voting, the recommendation had four against and four supporting.
Councillor Daniel Moloney was on leave.
Mayor Hudson said he had contacted Cr Moloney over his vote intention, which was to support the recommendation, meaning the majority were in support and the recommendation passed.
