Daylesford-Ballarat family pay tribute to adored baby brother Wayne Shields

By Gabrielle Hodson
October 30 2023 - 5:00am
Wayne Shields was born in Daylesford, grew up in Ballarat and went to Golden Point Primary School. Picture supplied
A Creswick man who died after he was found critically injured on a Daylesford street corner is being remembered as a beloved baby brother and a familiar face at local shops.

