IN A BOLD push to more than double charity dollars for grassroots need, The Ballarat Foundation has joined a widespread philanthropic call for federal tax reform.
The Ballarat Foundation has set a $1 million annual goal for delivering grants and financial aid in the community by 2028.
Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said the nation's complex tax laws made it harder for people to donate, especially from accessing superannuation to make a difference.
This comes as the Foundation works to broaden its focus from traditional areas, such as food and housing insecurity and early childhood, to growing issues in environmental and cultural sustainability, mental health and responses to family violence.
"We want to deliver back to the community and we also want this to be responsive," Mr Eales said.
"We have strong strategies and have done the research, such as in our Vital Signs reports, and know we need more options.
"Tax law is complex in Australia. We want to simplify the process in wills and bequests and super[annuation] so people who want to give back to the community can do so in effective ways.
"People find this challenging. We're calling on the government to make this simpler for people to give while they're alive."
The Ballarat Foundation was represented in a national philanthropic meeting with the federal government last week.
Mr Eales said for Ballarat, the called-for change would make it easier for people to give to causes they align with locally to make a local impact.
The Foundation announced its intentions and $1 million annual target in its Celebration of Giving lunch, headlined by Olympians Cathy Freeman and Steve Moneghetti.
Ms Freeman spoke about her athletic journey and how she used her profile to move into philanthropy, starting her own foundation to improve opportunities for First Nations children in rural areas.
She described the act of giving as "pure heart speak".
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Foundation distributed almost $400,000 in grants and financial support for the community in 2022.
Vital Signs is a live monitoring of social determinants in community health and welfare, to better identify gaps and needs for support.
Mr Eales said broadening the Foundation's focus was also about working with others in developing their community impact.
One such example was the James Petrie Trust, created to continue the legacy of the well-known secondary teacher and community sportsman who lost his life to suicide in February 2022.
This includes the upcoming Peach's Run on November 11 in which participants are encouraged to run laps of the lake for mental health awareness and support - an issue which Petrie was particularly passionate about.
All money raised will fund community education, sport and engagement in mental health projects for Ballarat.
"His family entrusts us to deliver on a difficult and important issue in the community," Mr Eales said. "...Part of our role is enabling others to make a positive impact in our community.
"They've found an issue and a great way to connect a groundswell of community support to make sure it makes a difference. We're proud of this association."
Meanwhile, The Ballarat Foundation is on the move with redevelopment works soon set to begin creating Ballarat Community Hub at its Chatham House base. The Foundation will re-open at Dawson House on Wednesday, November 8.
