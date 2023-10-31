The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

The Ballarat Foundation joins push for tax law reform in giving

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 31 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN A BOLD push to more than double charity dollars for grassroots need, The Ballarat Foundation has joined a widespread philanthropic call for federal tax reform.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.