It is all about community in this 43-year-old Ballarat Christmas tradition.
Relief organisations including St Vincent de Paul, Anglicare, Uniting and the Salvation Army, together with the Ballarat Foundation, have launched the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
They are calling on the community to donate money for non-perishable food items and presents to help others in Ballarat over the holiday period.
Anglicare Ballarat community development manager Kim Boyd said the appeal was successful because of the work the community does to raise money and donate items.
"The community should be proud," she said.
"It is not just companies (donating), children come in with their pocket money or families come in with books they have brought."
Ms Boyd said they have seen an uptick in the number of people reaching out to Anglicare for their emergency food relief and community breakfast programs.
They have also seen more anxiety from their clients about the next interest rate rise or being able to pay for the next electricity bill.
The Ballarat Foundation runs the appeal, and this year money from the annual Run for a Cause will be put towards the Christmas efforts.
A survey conducted by the foundation in September and October found more than 50 per cent of respondents had cancelled medical appointments because of cost concerns.
"More than half of the respondents said they were compromised on food security," Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said.
"Stress levels in homes have increased due to the cost of living pressures, that's significant and it's real."
Last year, the appeal raised more than $130,000 in cash and food donations.
Mr Eales said this was an incredible result.
"We're really grateful that people choose the Ballarat Christmas appeal because they know every dollar and food item donated stays in the Ballarat community."
While money donations are preferred, non-perishable food and unwrapped presents can be dropped off at the following locations;
