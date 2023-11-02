Drone racing and robot rescuers helped wrap up a year-long program to encourage more girls into science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.
Sixty teenage girls from 14 different schools, all part of this year's Girls in STEM program at Ballarat Tech School, have spent the past two days learning about drones, robotics and their uses in different careers.
For two days each term the girls have been coming together for workshops, experiences and to tackle projects to give them insight into the application of STEM in different sectors and to meet other girls with similar interests.
The program, which has been running since 2017, this year celebrated its conclusion with a showcase featuring the work of the students throughout the year at an event attended by participants, families, teachers and industry partners from across Ballarat and beyond.
Girls in STEM coordinator Kirstyn Hall said demand to take part in the program was growing each year as more girls sign up for a place.
"It's becoming more popular each year. We have got 60 girls this year, which is capped to make sure they all have the best experience, and each year we get more on the waiting list," she said.
This year's group includes students from as far afield as Ararat and one who is studying through Virtual School Victoria.
"Girls have an incredible amount of talent, insight, and initiative to offer the STEM field and are significantly underrepresented across the board in STEM courses and careers," Ms Hall said at the start of the program.
"As a society we need to change this. The Ballarat Tech School Girls in STEM program provides young women with access to mentors, experiences and skill development in a focussed and supported environment."
For the first time this year, the 60 students had mentors to help guide them - all older students who took part in the program last year.
Ms Hall said throughout the year the girls had worked on projects with Mars Wrigley, Bartlett's Manufacturing, completed two days of 'Alien Invasion' and space science studies including a trip to the Victorian Space Science Education Centre and Ballarat Observatory, and this week the Australian Army Drone Racing Team and Victorian Unmanned Aerial Systems had furthered their knowledge about drones and robotics.
"They've been flying drones, finding out how our enforcers use drones and how drones are used in the civilian world as well," Ms Hall said.
One speaker outlined how she was using drones as part of her PhD work to monitor seal colonies on the islands in Bass Strait - and how she initially started studying criminology before shifting to zoology and her use of technology in her work.
"We need to put these people in front of them, these options, so they see ... what's possible ... and how one technology can be used in many different ways," Ms Hall said.
