'Variety is the spice of life': Finding space to brighten up the city

Businesses donating wall space for the community has become an important part of Ballarat's artist scene.
Jon Lam is presenting his 10th solo exhibition later this month at the Mercure, and working with different businesses has helped him settle into the community in Ballarat.
"Especially for a newbie like me, any form of exposure is important," Lam said.
Displaying his work in businesses like the Mercure or The Turret has helped build connections or build up a network of buyers.
The exhibition, an eclectic collection of 40 pieces, will be on display at the convention centre from November 20 until December 17.
Lam said he often likes to jump from one medium to another.
"The Mercure is a very good place for me to show my work, because if I were to take my work to a private gallery, they want a theme or they want everything that looks similar," he said.
"Variety is the spice of life so I like to dabble in a lot of things."
Lam moved to Ballarat in 2019 to spend his retirement with his wife away from the hustle and bustle of Melbourne.
"It is not too far to go back to Melbourne because I still have connections there and it is quite central to visit my wife's family near Echuca," he said.
Lam said he has made great connections in the Ballarat arts community who have helped him feel at home in his new home.
