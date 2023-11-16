The Courier
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

How to make a last minute festive dash in Run For A Cause

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 16 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Community Health's team warms up at the start line of Run For A Cause, with Santa. Picture by Kate Healy
Ballarat Community Health's team warms up at the start line of Run For A Cause, with Santa. Picture by Kate Healy

"You can still do it," this bunch of allied health professionals are saying to anyone thinking they might have left their run too late for the city's biggest charity fun run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.