How to make a last minute festive dash in Run For A Cause

"You can still do it," this bunch of allied health professionals are saying to anyone thinking they might have left their run too late for the city's biggest charity fun run.
The Ballarat Foundation's Run For A Cause is this Sunday, November 19.
Ballarat Community Health's team is making the most of promoting its prime position on the start line in encouraging everyone to get involved with them, however they could.
BCH allied health manager Kristen Kelly said it was not too late to step out for the 12 or six kilometre events to get involved and help raise money for Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
"You can walk it, or walk-run it," Ms Kelly said. "It's a generally flat course and will be great for all levels of fitness.
"We encourage people to hydrate well, to wear sunscreen and to pace yourself - don't go out too hard in trying to keep up with others."
Run For A Cause has shifted to a new Lucas-based course that will take in Remembrance Drive and the Arch of Victory. For those taking in the longer route, the run will also feature part of the Ballarat-Skipton Rail Trail and weave through Lucas streets back to the events village near Coltman Plaza.
There is also the popular children's one-kilometre dash.
There are no registrations on the day but this still allows for people to warm-up to the idea and enter online on Saturday, before 10pm.
MORE RUNSPIRATION:
BCH exercise physiologist Warren Faneco said an event like Run For A Cause was a great motivator to help people get moving more.
"Events like this give people something to train for and we hope they might want to keep running or walking afterwards," he said.
"About 50 per cent of people don't meet the Australian physical activity guidelines."
Mr Faneco said Ballarat Community Health's exercise physiologists could help people with health conditions who were unsure how to get started on exercise.
The Lucas hub also runs a cardiac health program with supervised exercise.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.