Urgent call to help Santa as charities feel acute strain to offer cheer

As the city nears the halfway mark of Ballarat Christmas Appeal, a community welfare advocate said the widespread financial pressure most people were experiencing was evident.
Big charity fundraising campaigns have been looking strong while other donations have been slower.
The Ballarat Foundation's Run for a Cause last week tallied more than $30,000 for the appeal - its biggest response yet since taking over from the CottonOn Foundation-led Run Ballarat children's ward campaign.
Lions Club of Ballarat has offered BreezeWay emergency care $2000 in emergency food and supplies, in partnership with Ryan's IGA in Ballarat East, and a further $2000 for Christmas hampers via BreezeWay's parent agency Uniting Care Ballarat. The bulk of funds raised have been from Lions Club sausage sizzles.
While separate to the appeal, Uniting Ballarat is one of the four major charity welfare partners for the appeal and the Lions Club has encouraged people to keep giving as best as they could.
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said events like the run had been incredible but the foundation, which oversees Ballarat Christmas Appeal, also recognised how tough it had been financially across the community leading into the festive season.
Mr Eales said partner agencies were increasingly seeing more need than ever for emergency food and relief.
He urged people to dig deeper in the final countdown to Christmas.
"We're really fortunate in Ballarat the generosity of the community the last three years has been amazing when there have been barriers we've faced as a community," Mr Eales said.
"It's great to be part of a community in which you know those who can and who have the capacity to stand up, do. It makes you proud, but we know there's still more work to do with charities seeing more need."
Ballarat Christmas Appeal also supports grassroots work from The Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul's Society and Anglicare.
While people have been reaching out for food, agencies have reported rising anxieties about interest rates or being able to afford their next electricity bill.
More than 50 per cent of respondents had cancelled medical appointments because of cost concerns, The Ballarat Foundation found in a a survey in September and October.
Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy warned of a "slowly building" health crisis, likely to be felt for years, from rising living costs gaining momentum in June.
Monetary donations (tax deductible) can be made at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
The following charities and businesses are receiving donations of children's toys, gifts and food items. Please do not wrap the Christmas gifts:
