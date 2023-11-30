The Courier
How Kate Anderson helped deliver her own baby via caesarean

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 30 2023 - 5:00pm
Kate Anderson and son Oliver who she helped deliver by caesarean at Grampians Health Ballarat on October 30. Picture supplied
Kate Anderson's desire to feel empowered and have ownership over the birth of her son Oliver could change the experience of caesarean birth for hundreds of future Ballarat mums.

