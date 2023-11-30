Man charged over alleged supermarket armed robbery

Police have charged a man after an alleged armed robbery at a Ballarat supermarket.
It is understood the man attended Mount Clear IGA on Geelong Road and tried to steal a number of items about 8pm Wednesday.
A staff member confronted the man before he allegedly produced a weapon and fled the store with the alleged stolen goods.
No one was physically hurt.
Investigators believe the same man attended a shop in Sebastopol on November 21.
It is alleged the man tried to steal a boat motor from the business - and fled empty-handed.
Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit detectives attended a property in Bridge Street, Sebastopol and arrested a 36-year-old man on Thursday.
The Sebastopol man has been charged with assault with a weapon, theft, armed robbery, attempted burglary, and attempted theft, according to a Victoria Police media release.
He was remanded overnight to appear before the Ballarat Magistrates' Court today.
