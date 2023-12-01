Have you got Ballarat's best Christmas lights? Check out our map

It's that time of year again.
In partnership with Xtreme Bounce, The Courier is once again mapping out Ballarat's best Christmas lights.
Over the next few weeks, the map below will fill up with addresses and times for you to check out with your family.
There's also a special competition - submit your photo to go into the running to win one of two $250 vouchers to Xtreme Bounce in Delacombe.
To enter, click here or use the form at the bottom of the page and make sure you send through a photo. The winner will be chosen on December 18, and notified by phone and email.
Maureen and Stan Drechsler have been lighting up their house for 22 years, and their display in Mount Pleasant has grown bigger each year.
They jumped the gun, contacting The Courier early to make sure their house was on the map.
One thing that set them apart in previous years was Mr Drechsler putting on the red and white suit on Santa's behalf to greet passers-by, though this year expect more laser lights, he said.
"I think it's to impress the children - plus the elderly people who love seeing the lights, and there are a lot of little kids who come past, they love seeing it too," Ms Drechsler added.
CHECK OUT THE MAP HERE
There are so many ways to get into the Christmas spirit in Ballarat, with Carols by Candlelight on December 17, plenty of places to get your photo taken with Santa, and heaps of markets to find that perfect gift.
Charities are also appealing for donations, and there are several Ballarat causes you can support - these include the Ballarat Foundation's Christmas Appeal, the Ballarat Animal Shelter partnering up with the SoupBus, Ballarat's motorbike community pulling together for the annual toy run on December 9, and Reverse Advent Calendars to support Ballarat's most vulnerable residents.
