A list of Ballarat's Christmas markets to help you find that perfect gift

Stuck for gift ideas but want to support Ballarat businesses and artists? We've got you covered.
In the run-up to Christmas, there will be markets across the district each week - here are some options you can check out to find the perfect gift just in time.
Support local boutiques and check out some hidden gems in the middle of Ballarat.
Harrie and the Wolf, The Crafty Squirrel, and Saltbush Kitchen are uniting with Cornerstone Cafe to offer a unique Christmas shopping experience.
No one can resist Sovereign Hill's trademark raspberry drops, and they make an even better gift with a personalised label.
Get free entry at Sovereign Hill and find some special exclusive gifts up for sale.
Ballarat's biggest market day outside the mighty Swap Meet, and all to help raise money for community groups.
Check out literally hundreds of stalls all the way through the lake's garden precinct, with a new-look layout - you'll be guaranteed to find something amazing.
Support a local primary school and check out more than 80 stalls, with live music and more.
There'll be children's activities and amusement rides, plus a bar for the parents.
An absolute treat of a market with dozens of local stalls and activities for the kids.
There's also a special visit from Santa, and plenty of amazing food from around the world.
The Ballan Lions have organised this year's Christmas market, and promise plenty of market stalls and live music.
There'll also be raffles and the Lions Club barbecue - all for a great cause.
Check out some of Ballarat's finest independent designers and artists at this incredible market.
Curated by the Design Exchange team, expect handmade and creative goods, with live music and artisan foods.
If you're after handmade gifts, this is the place to visit.
The BMI will also hold its massive book sale across the weekend.
Join the 7th Ballarat Scouts as they run their first ever market.
Plenty of stallholders are signing up, with more to be announced - check it out and support young people.
Check out a European-style Christmas market at the Green House's Botanica events space.
All the stall holders feature handmade products, set in one of Ballarat's fanciest shops.
Nearly 200 stalls with all sorts of goods on offer, plus favourites from the usual Ballarat Farmers Market, spread across the North Gardens lawns.
Organisers promise some special stalls as well as hot food, coffee vans, extra toilets, and market staff to help out.
Dozens of stalls, roving street perfomances, and plenty of Christmas carols are expected as Beaufort transforms into a Christmas wonderland as the sun sets.
There'll also be a scavenger hunt and other children's activities, plus late night trading across the town.
The ever-popular Ballarat Nightlife Market will take over the City Oval on Pleasant Street for a full-on Christmas spectacular.
There will be artisan stalls with unique gifts, as well as food trucks and live music, plus showbags and a visit from Santa.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.