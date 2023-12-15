Why we compiled Ballarat's 40 under 40

What will it take to create and implement a plan for Ballarat we can be proud of?
Journalist Nieve Walton and photographer Lachlan Bence have spent the past two months speaking to young leaders in our community.
They come from diverse backgrounds and industries, with unique insight into the city they live in, from their work to their many community involvements.
Aged 40 or under, they are connected by their age and ambition for our city.
In this project, they have outlined their hopes and dreams for Ballarat over the next decade.
They have been selected through newsroom collaboration and discussions with other community leaders, including some who made The Courier's last 40 under 40 in 2012.
Over the next month, you will hear their stories, what brought them to Ballarat and what has convinced them to stay and make it their home.
Our proximity to Melbourne makes us a convenient choice for those who want access to metro life. But business opportunities, quality education and community connection set us apart as a major regional city.
In 2012, our leaders wanted to see a growing city that was able to maintain its "small town" feel.
They wanted it to remain a safe space for families with a relaxed lifestyle, more sufficient planning, infrastructure and increased hospitality.
Some of their wishes have been granted. Today, Ballarat is a thriving city in its own right with a burgeoning hospitality scene.
More people have moved into the western growth zone and Ballarat is looking to the north for its next suburbs.
The desire to keep our "small town" feel is strong and our leaders are keen for the city to keep growing.
But there are lots of areas they want to see improved.
From better bike path access to encouraging more young people to be entrepreneurial, to improving access and inclusion for all.
The Courier brings you Ballarat's 40 under 40 for 2023.
From Monday, December 18, we launch the first of their in-depth profiles and videos.
We hope you enjoy their insights.
