The Courier
Home/ads.txt
In Depth

Why we compiled Ballarat's 40 under 40

Emily Sweet
Nieve Walton
By Emily Sweet, and Nieve Walton
Updated December 16 2023 - 7:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How do we want Ballarat to grow and develop over the next decade? 40 of Ballarat's young leaders share their vision. File picture.
How do we want Ballarat to grow and develop over the next decade? 40 of Ballarat's young leaders share their vision. File picture.

What will it take to create and implement a plan for Ballarat we can be proud of?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Sweet

Emily Sweet

Acting managing editor

Emily Sweet is acting managing editor of The Courier. Previously Head of Engagement for ACM, owner of The Courier. emily.sweet@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.