40 under 40: A drive to help people fight their cancer battles

As a researcher at the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute, Farah Ahmady hopes to be a leader for future female researchers.
"That is the direction I want to go in a few years time, I am hoping to be in a position where I can mentor and support the next generation," she said.
Encouraging diversity in the research space is important because it makes for a more comfortable environment, Dr Ahmady said.
"It can be quite challenging at times, so having that support really just allows you to push and keep going."
Ms Ahmady's parents emigrated to Australia from Afghanistan in 1996 when she was one.
"The Taliban was coming though and my parents wanted a better life for their kids," she said.
"My parents are both in science and growing up they were the main subjects that I did in high school."
After high school, Dr Ahmady completed her bachelor of biomedicine.
She attended Federation University in Mount Helen, where she completed her biomedicine degree.
While she was working on a research project as part of the undergraduate she realised she wanted to try and work more in the research space.
During her undergraduate studies Dr Ahmady researched type two diabetes.
She started working in cancer research when the opportunity came up to complete her PhD at FECRI.
It was not an area of study she was looking at specifically, but Dr Ahmady said she had always been driven by the need to help people.
"This is my way of doing that, being able to provide as much information as we can to better treat these cancer patients," she said.
"I had the opportunity and since then my aunt has been diagnosed with colon cancer.
"It's just driven me to want to move in this area."
At the moment, Dr Ahmady is a postdoctoral researcher researching triple negative breast cancer, "which is one of the worst breast cancers out there," she said.
She is also studying glioblastoma, which is a type of brain tumour.
"I focus on exploring the immune system of these cancer patients to potentially find some immune targets," she said.
"This can be used to team them because the current treatments are not so effective, that's our goal."
There are both areas Dr Ahmady is keen to stay in.
Having FECRI based in Ballarat means regional students are able to stay in the city.
"I am open to where the opportunities are, but I do love Ballarat," Dr Ahmady said.
"I was a bit sceptical when I was younger but I love how it is so community-driven, and it definitely feels like home for me."
Research at FECRI is funded by the community, and Dr Ahmady said they are very fortunate to have that connection.
She said she hopes Ballarat keeps growing as a city while also growing the community aspect.
"I think that is what makes it so unique."
FECRI will run its annual Cycle Classic, which involves a number of events across the weekend on February 17 and 18, to raise money for cancer research.
