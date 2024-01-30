40 under 40: Matilda Goodbourn wants to prove you're 'never too young to change the world'

Matilda Goodbourn is hopeful there are lots of changes coming for Ballarat, and is sure young people will play a big hand in this change.
"There are a lot of younger people now who will be making a difference, so that will change a lot," the 13-year-old said.
"Hopefully climate change will be better as well as other issues around the world."
Matilda is the editor of a magazine called The Little Issue - the proceeds from the sale have raised hundreds of dollars for the Ballarat Soup Bus.
She said it was important for children of all ages to be informed about issues in Ballarat and the wider community.
"They're going to need to know about it at some time because it's our world," she said.
"The sooner, the better, then we can actually do something about it."
Matilda was inspired to create her own magazine, aimed at a younger audience, after seeing someone selling The Big Issue in Ballarat.
"I wanted to read it but it was too old for me at the time," she said.
"I thought, 'why shouldn't there be [an issue] for kids'?
Researching more about what The Big Issue did, she realised a lot of the topics covered were relevant to people her age, including climate change and homelessness.
At the time, Matilda was a student at Emmaus Primary, and she brought her idea to Jo O'Kelly, who led social justice action at the school.
Her first edition sold all 50 printed copies.
In more recent editions, the publication has been centred around a theme.
She will come up with a list of articles she wants to include and look for volunteer writers.
Matilda then works with her mum to lay out the magazine before it is sent off to the printers.
She said the excited feeling when you hold the publication at the end of the process doesn't go away.
Reflecting on the past five years, Matilda said she has been glad to keep spreading the message that you are "never too young to change the world".
Reflecting on her first year of high school, Matilda has stepped back slightly from The Little Issue.
"I haven't done as much as I had hoped, but I've done other stuff to help out as much as I can," she said.
This included buying clothes for the Soup Bus.
In 2022 Matilda received the Fred Hollows Humanity Award for her work with The Little Issue.
She said she would encourage anyone who wants to see change in their work to take a step and do something about it.
"Even if it doesn't work out the first time, just try as hard as you can."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.