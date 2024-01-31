Why we need more high level sport in Ballarat

Tony Lockyer has experienced how high level sport opportunities in Ballarat attract talent in a variety of industries to the city. This is something he would like to see more in the city.
"I would love to see a Victorian Football League team back in Ballarat and see Ballarat push for those elite sporting pathways for all sports," he said.
"This is something we can strive for as a town."
Mr Lockyer spent three years playing with AFL under-18 talent pathway program North Ballarat Rebels before going on to play with the North Ballarat Roosters in the VFL.
In September 2017, the Roosters were booted from the VFL after a period of instability at the club - Mr Lockyer was captain during the tumultuous period.
He said the benefits of having a VFL team in Ballarat were tenfold.
"It can attract great people who set up their lives in Ballarat."
A number of players were attracted to move to Ballarat from across the western half of the state, he said.
Mr Lockyer said things like the university and the opportunity to play VFL brought them to the city, but they would then stay and set their lives up here.
"I think it's a big shame it's not around anymore," he said.
Mr Lockyer's earliest memories of sport are with his older brother and dad, "just kicking it around the backyard".
With an eight-year difference between the siblings, backyard footy was not always easy.
"I often had to fight for every kick and every possession I would get," Mr Lockyer said.
"He made me work for it."
Mr Lockyer hasn't missed a year playing football since he started with the Sebastopol Football and Netball Club in their under 11s team.
He won his first premiership that year and was coached by Chris Parker who is still involved in the club.
In a full circle moment, Mr Lockyer will be coaching the seniors in the 2024 season.
"That was where it all started and hopefully it ends with a premiership," he said.
Mr Lockyer said he admired the people involved in football clubs who turn up week in and week out no matter the end result of the week or season.
"We went back [from the Roosters] and had a bit of success and that gives you the motivation to keep going," he said.
"The people that don't particularly get the on field success or celebration but rock up week in week out for years upon years giving service ... that's the special thing."
Since his coaching appointment, Mr Lockyer said the feedback and environment around the club had been phenomenal.
He said he was excited to see what the group of under 25-year-olds are going to achieve at the club.
"The new group that's coming through that's driving the standards and driving the club," he said.
"That's the future of the club, us older guys aren't going to be there forever."
Outside of Football, Mr Lockyer is a music fan, he collects vinyl records and loves going to live music events.
He works in the infrastructure team at Ballarat Clarendon College and originally found his start in building through a football connection.
"I did work experience as a builder but didn't like it but I loved doing it as part of my apprenticeship," he said.
"They are skills that stay with you forever."
