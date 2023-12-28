We demand respect for creating folklore in Ballarat and Buninyong

WHAT hurts most, or should we say what really grind our gears, has been the coyness.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
We are heading into AusCycling Road National Championships knowing this is the last of an 18-year stretch in Ballarat and Buninyong but with an awkward sense of being in limbo.
AusCycling is yet to issue a proper goodbye and, even more perplexing, has been yet to name our successor.
This is not about being adverse to change.
What we have had, has been unique. Australia is the only major cycling nation to put its national jerseys on the line in the same city year after year, for more than two decades.
Really, Ballarat is set to host battles for the green-and-gold for the 21st time in 23 years. There was a two-year foray into South Australia in 2005 and 2006 but since then, this city has worked hard to reinforce our reputation as the home of Australian cycling.
We have heard it all, from people complaining about the strain on sprinters from repeated Mount Buninyong climbs to those (including some Buninyong residents) who are tired of the champs' annual return.
So, the decision has been made to share the love to other cities.
But it should never be underestimated the role we have played to build this event.
When RoadNats landed in Ballarat, there were no big screens in Buninyong or full televised programs beaming us to the world.
The program itself was pretty basic with elite and under-23 mens and womens events and the women's road race was not even sharing billing with the men. We now have Super Sunday in Buninyong while the Friday night criteriums run in Sturt Street
Para-cycling was only added six RoadNats ago and athletes, led by Paralympic legend Carol Cooke, had to lobby to be allowed to race up Mount Buninyong, which had been deemed unsuitable in that first year.
Under-19s have also come on board in what has become a true festival for cycling with bespoke coffee cups, a Buninyong community celebration night in a town that unite in watering floral arrangements to decorate the course.
Sure, cycling as a sport has boomed and it must be pointed out Cadel Evans won his Tour de France during the Ballarat's nationals reign. Even Evans went on in an attempt to conquer Buninyong before his retirement.
What we have built is folklore.
When Geelong hosted the 2010 UCI World Championships, the pre-event hit-out was here with the Italians smoothly, repeatedly carving up our climb.
This is not the end.
As this column has made clear, despite the Commonwealth Games fall-out there is plenty to look forward to in 2024 including an internationally accredited marathon and major professional wrestling convention direct from the United States.
On the cycling front we are fast earning a name in our mountain bike and off-road offerings in the region.
RoadNats might be rolling on. We have one more chance to show the nation what they will be missing.
Another town might do it better, but we at least deserve respect for what we have achieved.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.