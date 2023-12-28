The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Opinion

We demand respect for creating folklore in Ballarat and Buninyong

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated December 28 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legend has it Amanda Spratt wins every four years on Buninyong in the elite women's road race. Her time is again in 2024. Picture by Dylan Burns
Legend has it Amanda Spratt wins every four years on Buninyong in the elite women's road race. Her time is again in 2024. Picture by Dylan Burns

WHAT hurts most, or should we say what really grind our gears, has been the coyness.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports
More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.