Inside Pancho's new Mair Street venue

A popular Armstrong Street restaurant is finally able to open its doors in a new bigger location.
South American restaurant Pancho has made it around the corner to Mair Street and is now able to seat up to 100 people.
Pancho and its sister restaurant Meigas, also in Armstrong Street, are co-owned by Jose Fernandez, Anna Monk and Simone Baur-Schmid.
While the new space has a greater capacity, Mr Fernandez said this was not the main motivator for moving.
Instead the bigger kitchen area means they are able to be more creative and try new things with their menu, including adding a charcoal grill.
10 years ago when Mr Fernandez first opened the restaurant he said it was nothing like it is now.
Armstrong Street wasn't a foodie precinct.
"There was nothing here, only The Forge," Mr Fernandez said.
Now there are limited options when it comes to real estate in the block, which is why they have looked around the corner.
"I think it is nice because ... it is better for people walking, there is more environment and life in town at night," Mr Fernandez said.
"It has changed a lot and it will slowly slowly change and that is good because it gives more life to the city."
The restaurant had two weeks of trials as they settled into the space but are back to normal trading hours.
Pancho is leaving behind an evolving Armstrong Street which is about to welcome new Thai offering Eatsy.
There have also been plenty of new offerings taking place in the Armstrong Street foodie precinct through 2023, including Brian Taylor's latest venture opening in August.
Grainery Lane is the speak-easy-style distillery sister to the nearby Hop Temple, Roy Hammonds and Aunty Jacks.
But there are now also some vacancies including The Forge's adjoining Housey Housey function space closing at the end of September.
Also empty is the adjoining spaces, next to Rodd Locksmith, best known for tenant Darrian's Hairdressing and previously housing Ballarat Books.
$1.85 million price tag was set in October 2023 for the now a vacant space.
