Why Lilly Wright wants Ballarat to be known for its vibrancy

In the next decade, business owner Lilly Wright wants Ballarat to be known for its vibrancy.
"When people are thinking about Ballarat, [they think] it's a retirement place," she said.
"I really want it to be for all ages, enjoying local businesses and foods. I want there to be different cultures and different types of food we can experience."
Ms Wright and her business Flying Chillies is all about bringing tasty and authentic Malaysian flavours to Ballarat.
"I want Ballarat to be a little bit like a piece of Melbourne," she said.
"[Food options] are limited and I think more choices will bring people to Ballarat."
Ms Wright has recently opened her first brick and mortar store just off the Bridge Mall in Coliseum Walk.
"I felt like my worst nightmare was that nobody would come," she said.
"But it was a really good turn out and we were super busy."
It is a big step on her business journey, after being a regular fixture at the Ballarat Farmers Market and working at Little Pot of Courage.
But it was also a financial decision, allowing her to bring her cooking classes and product sales into the same place.
Ms Wright has big hopes for the future of Ballarat as a foodie destination, inspired from her experiences in Melbourne.
Previously she had been selling Asian and French fusion desserts at Melbourne markets using locally-sourced products.
But when she made the move to the regions, she wanted to start her career in Ballarat, rather than travelling back and forth to the city.
Ms Wright started working and cooking at a Little Pot of Courage, which was previously in Barkly Square.
She eventually went on to become the café manager.
Ms Wright said she was drawn to the organisation because they had similar values to her, supporting migrant women who want to get into business or need to build a network in a new community.
While working there, she said she learned a lot of other skills outside of cooking, including organising the business, management, as well as barista skills.
Ms Wright said it was also a great way to meet people after moving to a new city.
"When you move to a new community it is so scary, you have no friends and no one to talk to," Ms Wright said.
"Working with a Pot of Courage connected you to lots of people in the community."
She said she was very excited to move to Ballarat four years ago.
"When we moved here we found out there's not much authentic food that is serving the local community," Ms Wright said.
"That's when Flying Chillies started, we wanted to give something different, something authentic to people."
Now Ms Wright said she loves living in Ballarat.
"I know people in the community and I have had an amazing experience," she said.
"Ballarat is very kind and supportive."
Now she has a taste for a more relaxing lifestyle, "there is no way" she would move back to Melbourne to "hustle and bustle with the traffic".
