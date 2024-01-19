If we need more CBD parking, what's the latest on those 1000 free parks?

While changing costs or timing could address parking issues on Armstrong Street and elsewhere in the CBD, the state government and council agree there's a capacity issue.
In 2018, during the state election campaign, both major parties committed to building hundreds of new car parks across the CBD.
Almost six years after Labor won - with its policy of 1000 new free CBD car parks - about 150 have been built, with another 35 almost finished.
There'll be another 400 at the hospital as well, which takes us to about 600 in total.
But it's still not clear where the last 400 will go.
In 2022, the state government mentioned it was working with council and Federation University on a feasibility study to put a multi-level car park on Armstrong Street South, which would use funding from the 1000 free car parks.
Little has happened since, despite more parking being mentioned in the 2022 Ballarat: Now and into the Future document's university city proposal.
Indeed, the university included the project in its vision for 2030.
"The following projects are required: (d)eliver a new $22 million, 300-space car park on the Armstrong Street south frontage with student amenities and support on an activated ground floor," that document states.
Federation University's transformation, assets and commercial executive director Jeff Pulford said in a statement the feasibility study was completed, and recommended a 300-space car park facility be built.
It was finalised with a business case supporting the development, he said.
"Federation University understands that the government is considering the proposal," he said.
"Federation University is keen to deliver the project and awaits further advice from Government as to their potential funding of the project under the policy commitment."
The state government has been emailed for further information.
In the meantime, new car parks have opened at White Flat Oval, Eastern Oval, and are almost finished at Market Street.
Works to install the timed Market Street parks will mean the west-bound lane will be closed permanently between Armstrong Street and Creswick Road.
Speaking of Creswick Road car parks, the former 300-space car park built by the state government after GovHub was finished is now almost finished its transformation into a new Officeworks.
