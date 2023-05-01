The Courier
Ballarat's Creswick Road car park to close after almost four years

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated May 1 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:45pm
The Creswick Road car park is set to close. File photo
The 280-space car park on Creswick Road will close this month, council has revealed.

