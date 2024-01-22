40 under 40: How Justin Thompson is working to improve mental health conversations

Justin Thompson has lived in Ballarat all his life, and he is passionate about making the city a better place to live - especially when it comes to discussions about mental health.
Mental health and community engagement are important factors in Mr Thompson's life.
He is the Ballarat representative for mental health initiative Mr Perfect.
"It's a really simple concept," Mr Thompson said.
"It's about getting guys together and encouraging them to connect with others and share experiences.
"We feel one of the most supportive ways to do that is by having a barbecue once a month - it's a really informal, relaxed atmosphere."
Mr Thompson said his passion for men's mental health was amplified during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"I didn't realise until later on, connecting with people meant so much," he said.
"We laugh about the climate, but there's some real correlation between seasonal depression and weather.
"We have to buck that thought process and make sure we are getting out as much as possible, especially in Ballarat where it is traditionally quite cold at times."
Originally Mr Thompson started his career as a chef, and while the food is on the simple side at the moment with his young family, he said he is still "comfortable in the kitchen".
But his "passion for working with people" led him to a career in the recruitment world.
"I was obviously pretty young when I started, and I just really liked the business element," he said.
"But also on the people side, you're working with people looking for work and employers looking for staff, you're a bit of a professional matchmaker."
Now Mr Thompson is the Workforce Extensions director in Geelong and Ballarat.
Travelling up and down the Midland Highway between the two regional cities, he has seen Ballarat grow but also keep a nice balance between progress and community.
"Ballarat still has a nice blend of having everything you need and a feeling like you are part of the community," he said.
"Because I work in Geelong, it's interesting to see the two next to each other."
He said there have been changes where Ballarat is growing in a different way.
While he loved the city he has always lived in, Mr Thompson admits he has been tempted by other states and their sunny allure.
"We flirted with the idea, like most people did, of going to Queensland with COVID-19 and lifestyle," he said.
"But we've set up a pretty good life in Ballarat as far as having friends and family here as well as opportunities."
Mr Thompson has been on the Voice FM board for four years, and said it was a great opportunity to support community initiatives.
"You're not competing in the same space as a lot of other not-for-profits, we're actually helping them do something," he said.
"You're giving people a place to volunteer, be creative and for some people they're learning good technical and life skills as well."
Mr Thompson continues this community work as a board member for Blake's Army which raises money for bone marrow failure research and support.
