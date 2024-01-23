'Be aware of the surroundings', police say in wake of Bunkers Hill crash

Five people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash between two cars at a notorious Bunkers Hill intersection.
Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to the intersection of Ballarat-Carngham Road and Finchs Road about 6.15am on Tuesday, January 23.
One person, 60-year-old woman, has since been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition, while four people have been transported to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
Ballarat Highway Patrol Acting Senior Sergeant Nathan Monteduro said one of the vehicles was travelling along Finchs Road and the other on Ballarat-Carngham Road.
"Enquiries into the cause are still ongoing but it was a t-bone at that crossroad," he said.
"One of the vehicles was pushed into a telecom pole."
Acting Senior Sergeant Monteduro said the crash is a reminder for drivers to "pay attention on the road and be aware of the surroundings".
Ballarat-Carngham Road remains closed between Dyson Driver and Sago Hill Road while the investigation takes place. Finchs Road is also closed between Prospect Drive and Cuthberts Road.
It is not known when the intersection will re-open.
The crash also caused a widespread power outage that impacted 6000 home and businesses including Alfredton, Winter Valley, Haddon, Delacombe, Bunkers Hill, Lucas, Smythes Creek, Nintingbool and Cardigan.
A Powercor spokesperson said power is progressively being restored, however some customers will remain offline for a longer period until the scene can be accessed by crews.
The crash comes as Ballarat police gear up for statewide Operation Amity which runs for four days over the Australia Day long weekend.
Acting Senior Sergeant Monteduro said police will be out in force from 12.01am on Thursday, January 25 until 11.59pm on Sunday, January 28, focusing on speeding, drink and drug driving, seatbelts, impaired driving and distracted driving.
"If people are planning to have a drink then they need to have a responsible approach to that and they need to think ahead and think about how they are going to be getting home," he said.
It also follows a series of serious crashes in the Ballarat region over the weekend.
In Glen Park, a driver and his passengers walked away with only minor injuries on Sunday, January 21, despite ending up 200 metres into a paddock after allegedly failing to navigate a tight turn.
On Sunday, January 20, a car ended up on its roof on Lydiard Street after it hit a parked vehicle. Police said distraction contributed to the incident.
On Saturday, January 20, at least four cars were damaged after a driver ploughed down Barkly Street in Golden Point, hitting cars along the way before crashing head-on into a tree. Police said the driver had a medical episode before the crash.
