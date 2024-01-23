The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

'Be aware of the surroundings', police say in wake of Bunkers Hill crash

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated January 23 2024 - 12:11pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the cars involved in the crash was pushed into a power pole, knocking out power to about 600 properties.
One of the cars involved in the crash was pushed into a power pole, knocking out power to about 600 properties.

Five people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash between two cars at a notorious Bunkers Hill intersection.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.