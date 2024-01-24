Carngham-Linton loses experienced 2023 recruit

Carngham-Linton has lost the services of the experienced Sam O'Loughlin.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
He joined the Saints last season, following Nick O'Brien to the Saints after they played together in an Essendon District Football League premiership with Strathmore.
O'Loughlin had an injury-enforced delayed start to the CHFL season, but still managed 13 appearances.
He had various roles through and around the midfield, being pivotal to Carngham-Linton finishing in the top eight for the first time and going on to play in two finals.
Saints coach Clayton Scoble said it was disappointing to lose the Melbourne-based O'Loughlin, but he was unable to continue with the club owing to work and family commitments, with a child on the way.
Scoble said O'Loughlin had been keen to stay, but it could not be done.
IN THE NEWS
"He'll be missed," he said.
"His experience was so important for us.
"He was outstanding value with the support and advice he was able to offer our younger players."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.