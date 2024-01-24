The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

Carngham-Linton loses experienced 2023 recruit

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated January 24 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam O'Loughlin - leaving after one season with the Saints in the CHFL. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Sam O'Loughlin - leaving after one season with the Saints in the CHFL. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Carngham-Linton has lost the services of the experienced Sam O'Loughlin.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.