Duty of care 'failed', says resident over CBD rough sleepers

A resident has raised concerns over people sleeping rough at the former Centrelink building in Ballarat Central.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said it "wasn't acceptable" the homeless situation in Ballarat had gotten this bad.
The Centrelink building at 12 Albert Street is now private property and up for lease.
Some people have set up a sleeping area out the front of the building, using what they can for shelter and privacy.
Some clothing and a single teddy bear are left, signs this is someone's temporary makeshift home.
The resident said she reached out to Catherine King's office but was told they wouldn't make any attempts to move the people on.
The resident also contacted council and said due to the building being private, the council couldn't intervene.
Her concerns were over safety for everyone, including those sleeping at the site.
The resident said it appeared as though the government had "failed their duty of care" for vulnerable people.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the council was aware of the people living outside the building.
"The City of Ballarat is liaising with support services and Victoria Police to find the best possible solution for these people and the Ballarat community," he said.
"We will continue to work closely with local support agencies to facilitate an integrated approach to supporting our most vulnerable community members."
The building sits just 140 metres from support services, and near the Parents Place and public toilet off Sturt Street.
Ballarat MP Catherine King said the Australian Government was "working hard" to address homelessness and housing instability.
"Safe and affordable housing is central to our security and dignity and it is tragic that some people in our community struggle to find an affordable place to live," she said.
"The housing challenges we face didn't happen overnight and can't be solved by one government alone. We will continue to work with state, territory and local governments to ensure that more people have an affordable place to call home."
The Australian Government terminated the leasing arrangements for the former Services Australia building in Albert Street in May 2022 and the building remains privately owned.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said no one was "squatting" in the building itself.
"Police are engaging with them and helping them to access local outreach support services," the spokesperson said.
In 2023, conversation was sparked around people sleeping rough when a 'tent city' appeared at White Flat Oval.
Community members were concerned for safety and were frustrated over a lack of action by the council.
The council, as well as Victoria Police, repeatedly stated homelessness was not an offence but any anti-social behaviour needed to be reported to the police.
On November 29, 2023, the encampment was cleared from the grandstand after the matter was raised at a City of Ballarat council meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.